Lifebrandz Ltd. Conducts Annual General Meeting with Shareholder Engagement

Lifebrandz Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 7, 2025, at its Singapore office, with Mr. Ng Boon Hui presiding as the Chairman. The meeting proceeded with the necessary quorum, and proxy forms were confirmed to be in order. Shareholders were invited to submit questions regarding the resolutions to be approved, but none were received by the cut-off date. During the AGM, shareholders had the opportunity to raise questions, which were addressed by the Chairman.

Current Market Cap: S$7.82M

