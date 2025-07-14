Life360 Executes Stock Sales Under Rule 10b5-1 Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh ( (AU:360) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Life360 announced that recent sales of its stock on NASDAQ were conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows for automatic sales based on predetermined criteria. This plan was adopted by the Reporting Person when they were not aware of any material non-public information about the company, ensuring compliance with trading regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:360) stock is a Buy with a A$19.00 price target.

More about Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh

Life360, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area-based leader in family safety and connection. The company offers a category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices that provide services such as location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch, helping families protect the people, pets, and things they care about most.

YTD Price Performance: 43.30%

Average Trading Volume: 925,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.46B



