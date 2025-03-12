Life360 Director Sells Significant Shareholding

An announcement from Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh ( (AU:360) ) is now available.

Life360, Inc. has reported a change in beneficial ownership as Mark Goines, a director and significant shareholder, sold 30,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $42.00 per share. This transaction, which was executed on March 7, 2025, reflects a strategic financial decision by Goines, potentially impacting the company’s stock market dynamics and signaling a shift in shareholder composition.

More about Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh

YTD Price Performance: -9.23%

Average Trading Volume: 353

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.19B

