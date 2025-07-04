Life360 Announces Stock Sale via Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh ( (AU:360) ) is now available.

Life360, Inc. announced the sale of its US stock on NASDAQ through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows for automatic stock sales based on predetermined criteria. This announcement, authorized by the company’s CFO, Russell Burke, reflects a strategic financial decision that could impact the company’s stock market performance and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:360) stock is a Buy with a A$19.00 price target.

More about Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh

Life360, Inc. is a leader in family safety and connection, based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company offers a category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices that provide services such as location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch, aimed at protecting families, pets, and belongings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,083,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.49B

