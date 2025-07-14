Lifco AB Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest update is out from Lifco Ab ( ($SE:LIFCO.B) ).
Lifco AB reported a 9.0% increase in net sales to SEK 13,875 million for the first half of 2025, driven by acquisitions and organic growth. Despite a decrease in EBITA margin due to a negative product mix and market conditions, the company maintained strong profitability and financial stability, allowing for continued acquisitions.
The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:LIFCO.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK345.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lifco Ab stock, see the SE:LIFCO.B Stock Forecast page.
More about Lifco Ab
Lifco AB is a diversified company operating in various sectors, including Dental, Demolition & Tools, and Systems Solutions. The company focuses on acquiring and developing niche businesses with a strong market position.
YTD Price Performance: 25.78%
Average Trading Volume: 272,778
Current Market Cap: SEK182B
