Lifco AB Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Lifco Ab ( ($SE:LIFCO.B) ).

Lifco AB reported a 9.0% increase in net sales to SEK 13,875 million for the first half of 2025, driven by acquisitions and organic growth. Despite a decrease in EBITA margin due to a negative product mix and market conditions, the company maintained strong profitability and financial stability, allowing for continued acquisitions.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:LIFCO.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK345.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lifco Ab stock, see the SE:LIFCO.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Lifco Ab

Lifco AB is a diversified company operating in various sectors, including Dental, Demolition & Tools, and Systems Solutions. The company focuses on acquiring and developing niche businesses with a strong market position.

YTD Price Performance: 25.78%

Average Trading Volume: 272,778

Current Market Cap: SEK182B

For a thorough assessment of LIFCO.B stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue