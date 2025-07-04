Lifco AB Acquires Italian Firm Toppy S.r.l.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Lifco Ab ( ($SE:LIFCO.B) ) is now available.

Lifco AB has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Toppy S.r.l., an Italian company specializing in pallet changing systems for the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industries. This acquisition, which will be integrated into Lifco’s Systems Solutions division, is not expected to significantly impact Lifco’s earnings or financial position in the current year, but it enhances Lifco’s portfolio in the transportation products sector.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:LIFCO.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK345.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lifco Ab stock, see the SE:LIFCO.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Lifco Ab

Lifco is a company that provides a stable environment for small and medium-sized businesses, focusing on acquiring and developing market-leading niche businesses. It aims for sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows, operating in three main business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools, and Systems Solutions. As of the end of 2024, Lifco comprised 257 operating companies across 34 countries, with significant financial performance including an EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 303,663

Current Market Cap: SEK174.1B

Learn more about LIFCO.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue