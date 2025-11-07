Lichen International Limited Adopts 2025 Equity Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lichen China Ltd. Class A ( (LICN) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, Lichen International Limited’s Board of Directors approved and adopted the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan. This plan aims to attract and retain key personnel by providing them with equity interests or incentive compensation, thereby aligning their interests with those of the company’s shareholders.

More about Lichen China Ltd. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 44,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.79M

For detailed information about LICN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue