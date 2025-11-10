Libra Energy Materials Launches $1 Million Private Placement for Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from PowerStone Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LIBR) ) is now available.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement financing to raise $1,000,000 through the issuance of hard dollar common shares and charity flow-through shares. The proceeds will support exploration programs on the company’s critical mineral properties in Ontario and Quebec. The offering is subject to regulatory approvals and includes finders’ fees and broker warrants.

More about PowerStone Metals Corp.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing critical minerals essential for the green energy transition. The company has several projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and Brazil, including lithium, graphite, and cobalt projects. Libra is engaged in a CAD$33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company for its Ontario projects.

Average Trading Volume: 49,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.61M

