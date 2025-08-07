Libra Energy Materials Enhances Agreement with KoBold for Flanders North Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

PowerStone Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LIBR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. has amended its Earn-In Agreement with KoBold Exploration Canada Inc. to streamline exploration at the Flanders North project in Ontario. The amendment allows for the reacquisition of lapsed mining claims and introduces a flexible process for future updates, enhancing project scope and execution efficiency. This development strengthens Libra’s partnership with KoBold, enabling both companies to adapt quickly to project developments and maintain momentum in their exploration efforts.

More about PowerStone Metals Corp.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing critical minerals essential for the green energy transition. The company is engaged in several projects in Ontario and Quebec, including the Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects, which are part of a CAD$33M earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. Libra’s team comprises experienced professionals in mining, exploration, and energy sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 76,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.35M

For detailed information about LIBR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue