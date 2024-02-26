Liberty Defense Secures New HEXWAVE Order

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSE:SCAN) has released an update.

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. has announced a new order for its HEXWAVE system from a prestigious U.S. research lab, marking an advancement in security solutions for mass transit applications. The AI-powered HEXWAVE is designed to speed up the process of detecting both metallic and non-metallic concealed threats, and its adoption across various sectors highlights the growing demand for enhanced security screening. Liberty Defense continues to innovate in high-foot-traffic security, with a focus on providing safety and peace of mind.

