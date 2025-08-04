Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. Projects Over 110% Profit Surge for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H ( (HK:2880) ) has shared an announcement.

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert, indicating a significant increase in net profit for the first half of 2025. The anticipated 110.78% rise in net profit, amounting to approximately RMB955.7473 million, is attributed to increased revenue in the oil and container segments, as well as income from investments and the reversal of credit impairment losses. The company is still finalizing its interim results, which will be disclosed by the end of August 2025.

More about Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the port industry. The company focuses on segments such as oil and containers, and has investments in joint ventures and associates.

YTD Price Performance: 18.16%

Average Trading Volume: 9,429,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$35.45B

