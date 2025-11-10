Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. Announces Deputy General Manager’s Resignation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H ( (HK:2880) ).

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Yin Kaiyang from his position as deputy general manager, effective November 10, 2025, due to a work arrangement adjustment. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Yin’s contributions, and his departure is not expected to impact the company’s operations or stakeholder interests, as there are no disagreements or issues to address.

More about Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H

Liaoning Port Company Limited is a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the port industry. It is registered as a Non-Hong Kong company and is involved in port operations and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 28.24%

Average Trading Volume: 18,753,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$38.57B

