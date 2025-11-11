Lianlian DigiTech Announces Leadership Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2598) ).

Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. has announced significant changes in its leadership structure, appointing Mr. Shen Enguang and Mr. Sun Dali as co-presidents effective November 11, 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s strategic planning and operational management. Additionally, the company has proposed the resignation of its current CEO, Mr. Xin Jie, due to personal reasons, with Mr. Zhang Zhengyu, the Chairman of the Board, recommended to take over the CEO role in March 2026. These leadership changes are aimed at strengthening the company’s management team and aligning its strategic goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2598) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2598 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. Class H

Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. It focuses on digital technology solutions and services, with a market presence that includes both domestic and international operations.

Average Trading Volume: 4,945,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$8.78B

See more data about 2598 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue