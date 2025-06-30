Lianhua Supermarket Announces New Lease Agreements for Hypermarkets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co ( (HK:0980) ) has issued an announcement.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co has announced two lease agreements for its subsidiaries, Century Lianhua Pengpu and Century Lianhua Nanqiao, with Bailian Group and Bailian Nanqiao, respectively. These agreements, effective from July 2025, will allow the company to use the leased premises as hypermarkets. The transactions are considered connected transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring the company to recognize right-of-use assets in its financial statements. The agreements are subject to reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on hypermarkets and is involved in leasing premises for such operations.

YTD Price Performance: 7.69%

Average Trading Volume: 273,402

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$517.9M

