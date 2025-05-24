Li Auto’s Governance Concerns: Controlled Company Status Raises Shareholder Risk

Li Auto, Inc. (LI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Li Auto, Inc. faces a notable business risk due to its status as a ‘controlled company’ under Nasdaq Stock Market Rules, primarily because its chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiang Li, holds over 50% of the voting power. This status allows Li Auto to bypass certain corporate governance requirements, such as having a majority of independent directors on its board and committees. Consequently, shareholders may not receive the same level of protection as those in companies adhering to stricter governance standards. Currently, only half of Li Auto’s directors are independent, and Mr. Xiang Li, a non-independent director, serves on the compensation committee.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on LI stock based on 6 Buys and 4 Holds.

To learn more about Li Auto, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.