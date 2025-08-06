Li Auto Reports Stable Share Movements for July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Li Auto ( (LI) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Li Auto Inc. submitted a monthly return form to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, detailing the movements in its authorized share capital and issued shares for July 2025. The report indicated no changes in the number of authorized or issued shares during this period, maintaining a stable financial position. This stability in share movements suggests a steady operational phase for Li Auto, potentially reinforcing investor confidence and supporting its market positioning as a reliable player in the electric vehicle sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (LI) stock is a Hold with a $21.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Li Auto stock, see the LI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LI is a Neutral.

Li Auto’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights related to vehicle deliveries and market leadership. Despite technical indicators suggesting potential short-term challenges, the company’s sound financial base and strategic growth plans support a favorable long-term outlook. Valuation remains reasonable, reflecting investor confidence in its growth potential, though the absence of a dividend may limit appeal for income seekers.

More about Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. is a prominent player in the automotive industry, focusing on the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of smart electric vehicles. The company is based in Beijing, China, and is known for its innovative approach to integrating smart technologies into its vehicles, aiming to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,692,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.25B

