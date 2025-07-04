LHN Limited Proposes Voluntary De-Listing from HKEX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) just unveiled an announcement.

LHN Limited has announced its intention to voluntarily withdraw its listing from the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to low trading volumes and high associated costs. The company plans to maintain its primary listing on the Singapore Exchange, allowing shareholders to trade their shares there. The de-listing requires shareholder approval and is expected to result in cost savings without affecting the company’s net asset value or earnings per share.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a Singapore-based company engaged in four main business segments: space optimisation, property development, facilities management, and energy. The company operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Myanmar, and was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2017.

See more data about 41O stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue