LHN Limited Proposes Delisting from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The latest update is out from LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ).

LHN Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to propose the voluntary withdrawal of its listing from the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This strategic move, if approved by shareholders, could streamline the company’s operations and potentially impact its market presence in Hong Kong. The decision reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its business structure and focus on its core markets.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, with limited liability. It operates within the real estate and facilities management industry, focusing on providing space optimization solutions and property management services. The company is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, indicating its market focus in these regions.

