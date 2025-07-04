LHN Limited Proposes Delisting from HKEX to Cut Costs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has provided an announcement.

LHN Limited has announced a proposed voluntary delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) due to low trading volumes and high associated costs. The company plans to maintain its primary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST), expecting the move to result in cost savings without affecting its net asset value or earnings per share.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, primarily operating in the real estate management and logistics sectors. The company focuses on providing space optimization services, including facilities management and logistics services, with a market presence in Singapore and Hong Kong.

