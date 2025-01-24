LHN Limited Appoints New Independent Non-Executive Director

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) just unveiled an update.

LHN Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Ang Poh Seong as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective January 24, 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the board’s diversity and strengthen corporate governance, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore with limited liability, listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange. The company operates in the real estate sector, providing space management services and focusing on the development and management of properties across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,125,882

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$213.3M

