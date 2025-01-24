LHN Limited Announces Special Dividend for FY2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has shared an announcement.

LHN Limited has announced a special dividend of SGD 0.01 per share for the financial year ending on 30 September 2024. This update includes the date of shareholder approval on 24 January 2025 and details regarding dividend payments in Hong Kong dollars, with an option for scrip shares still to be announced.

More about LHN Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,125,882

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$213.3M

For a thorough assessment of 41O stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.