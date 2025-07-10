LHN Limited Announces Regulatory Compliance Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has provided an announcement.

LHN Limited has made an overseas regulatory announcement as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, following the release of information on the Singapore Exchange. This announcement involves the notification of substantial shareholders or unitholders under the Securities and Futures Act, emphasizing compliance with regulatory requirements across multiple exchanges, which may impact stakeholder transparency and market operations.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating with limited liability. It is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange, indicating its focus on the Asian market.

