LHN Limited Announces Board Reorganization Effective January 2025

The latest update is out from LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ).

LHN Limited has announced a reorganization of its board of directors, effective from 24 January 2025. The board consists of executive directors and independent non-executive directors, with members assigned to various committees such as Audit, Remuneration, and Nominating. This reorganization may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests and operations.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. It operates in a sector that likely involves real estate or facilities management, as inferred from the structure of its board and committees.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,125,882

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$213.3M

