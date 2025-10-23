LGI Limited Secures $51.2M in Capital to Boost Clean Energy Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LGI LTD ( (AU:LGI) ) has shared an announcement.

LGI Limited has successfully completed a $51.2 million placement with institutional and sophisticated investors, alongside launching a $5 million Share Purchase Plan for existing shareholders. This capital raising will accelerate the execution of high conviction projects, including expansions at Mugga Lane, Belrose, and Nowra sites, and fund new development projects, strengthening LGI’s market position and balance sheet to pursue further growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LGI) stock is a Hold with a A$4.00 price target.

More about LGI LTD

LGI Limited operates in the clean energy sector, focusing on renewable electricity and battery energy storage solutions. The company is committed to a zero-carbon future and is involved in projects that include power station expansions and grid-scale battery opportunities across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 196,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$342M



