LGI Limited Issues Informational Document with Disclaimer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

LGI LTD ( (AU:LGI) ) has issued an announcement.

LGI Limited has released a document intended to provide summary information about the company and its associated entities. The document is not an offer or solicitation for investment, and it emphasizes that the information should not be relied upon for making investment decisions. The company disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, and it highlights the presence of forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LGI) stock is a Hold with a A$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LGI LTD stock, see the AU:LGI Stock Forecast page.

More about LGI LTD

Average Trading Volume: 196,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$342M

For detailed information about LGI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue