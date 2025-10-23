LGI Limited Announces Securities Purchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LGI LTD ( (AU:LGI) ) has provided an update.

LGI Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities under a securities purchase plan, with a total of 1,298,701 ordinary fully paid securities to be issued. The offer is set to close on November 12, 2025, with the issue date scheduled for November 19, 2025. This move is aimed at raising capital, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by providing additional financial resources for growth or operational needs.

