LGI Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

LGI LTD ( (AU:LGI) ) just unveiled an update.

LGI Limited has announced a proposed issue of 13,322,815 ordinary fully paid securities, with the proposed issue date set for October 29, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, indicating a strategic effort to raise capital or expand its market presence, which could impact the company’s financial standing and stakeholder interests.

