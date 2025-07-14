LFG Investment Holdings Schedules Annual General Meeting for August 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from LFG Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:3938) ) is now available.

LFG Investment Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, the re-election of certain directors, and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. Additionally, the meeting will consider resolutions to authorize the board to issue additional shares and fix directors’ and auditors’ remuneration. These decisions are crucial for maintaining corporate governance and ensuring the company’s strategic direction aligns with shareholder interests.

LFG Investment Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and operates within the investment sector.

Average Trading Volume: 242,896

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$60.08M

