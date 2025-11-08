LevelJump Healthcare Faces Shareholder Requisition for Board Overhaul

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. ( (TSE:JUMP) ) has issued an announcement.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. has received a requisition notice from concerned shareholders Frank Teti and Franmar Properties Ltd., demanding a meeting to vote on removing all current directors and electing new nominees. The company is currently reviewing the requisition and will respond as per the legal requirements, which could significantly impact its governance structure.

More about Leveljump Healthcare Corp.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. provides telehealth solutions through its Teleradiology division and offers in-person radiology services via its Diagnostic Centres. The company focuses on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, fostering important relationships within the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 47,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.75M

