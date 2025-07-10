LET Group Holdings Reports Turnaround with 2023 Profit Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Suncity Group Holdings ( (HK:1383) ).

LET Group Holdings Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2023. Despite a slight decrease in total revenue from continuing operations, the company achieved a significant turnaround with a profit attributable to equity holders of approximately HK$278,468,000, compared to a loss in the previous year. The company also reported an increase in gross profit and basic earnings per share, indicating improved financial performance. However, trading of the company’s shares remains suspended, which could impact stakeholder confidence and market positioning.

More about Suncity Group Holdings

Current Market Cap: HK$298.3M

For detailed information about 1383 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

