LET Group Holdings Reports Interim Financial Results Amid Trading Suspension

Suncity Group Holdings ( (HK:1383) ) has issued an announcement.

LET Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its interim financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2024. The company reported a 4.4% increase in total revenue from continuing operations, reaching approximately HK$189.91 million. Despite a significant increase in gross profit by 25.7%, the profit attributable to equity holders saw a substantial decrease compared to the previous year. The company continues to face challenges as indicated by the continued suspension of trading, which may have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Current Market Cap: HK$298.3M

