LET Group Holdings Reports 2024 Annual Results with Revenue Growth but Lower Profits

LET Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported a 12% increase in total revenue from continuing operations, reaching approximately HK$414.5 million, and a 36% rise in gross profit to approximately HK$239.8 million. However, the profit attributable to equity holders significantly decreased to approximately HK$54.7 million from HK$278.5 million in the previous year, and the basic loss per share was HK3.10 cents. The announcement also noted a continued suspension of trading, which could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

