LET Group Holdings Provides Business Update Amidst Ongoing Challenges

Suncity Group Holdings ( (HK:1383) ) just unveiled an announcement.

LET Group Holdings Limited, operating through its subsidiaries, is involved in the construction and development of hotel casinos, notably in the Philippines, and manages gaming operations in Russia. The company is also seeking to divest its non-core property development businesses in Japan to enhance cash flow. The company announced that its business operations remain stable, with ongoing construction projects progressing as planned. However, its operations in Russia face challenges due to geopolitical tensions. The company is working to fulfill resumption guidance requirements, including demonstrating management integrity, publishing financial results, and complying with corporate governance rules.

Current Market Cap: HK$298.3M

