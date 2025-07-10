LET Group Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Suncity Group Holdings ( (HK:1383) ) is now available.

LET Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 8, 2025. The meeting will address several key business items, including the consideration of audited financial statements for 2023 and 2024, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, a resolution will be proposed to authorize the directors to issue additional shares, not exceeding 20% of the current issued shares, enhancing the company’s flexibility in capital management.

More about Suncity Group Holdings

Current Market Cap: HK$298.3M

For detailed information about 1383 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

