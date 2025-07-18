LEPU ScienTech Proposes New Supervisor Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2291) ) has shared an announcement.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has proposed the appointment of Ms. Wang Yong as a Supervisor and Chairman of the second session of the Board of Supervisors. Ms. Wang brings extensive experience from her roles at Lepu Medical and other companies, and her appointment is subject to shareholder approval. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s supervisory board with her financial and managerial expertise.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on providing advanced medical solutions. The company is a joint stock entity incorporated in China and is associated with Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., which is listed on the ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

