Leonardo DRS Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Leonardo Drs ( (DRS) ).

Leonardo DRS reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a 10% increase in revenue to $829 million and a 42% rise in net earnings to $54 million compared to the previous year. The company also announced a $0.09 cash dividend per share to be paid on September 3, 2025, and highlighted its continued focus on disciplined execution amidst a dynamic macroeconomic environment. The results reflect healthy bookings, solid organic revenue growth, and improved profitability driven by increased demand for its advanced technologies.

The most recent analyst rating on (DRS) stock is a Hold with a $29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Leonardo Drs stock, see the DRS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DRS is a Outperform.

Leonardo DRS’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights drive its stock score. The bullish technical indicators further support a positive outlook, although high valuation metrics and potential supply chain challenges pose risks. The overall score reflects a favorable investment profile with caution advised on valuation.

More about Leonardo Drs

Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, focusing on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to deter and contest global threats. The company operates in the defense industry, offering products and services related to electric power and propulsion, advanced infrared sensing, and ground network computing.

Average Trading Volume: 1,309,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.79B

