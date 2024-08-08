LENSAR Ends Ophthalmic Device Agreement with Oertli Instrumente

LENSAR (LNSR) just unveiled an announcement.

LENSAR, Inc. and Oertli Instrumente AG have mutually terminated their collaboration on the development of a cutting-edge ophthalmic device within the ALLY System, effective immediately. This decision concludes their previously established Development Agreement without any termination penalties to LENSAR. Despite the termination, both companies retain their respective intellectual property rights, ensuring confidentiality and indemnification obligations continue post-agreement. This strategic move marks a significant shift in LENSAR’s development plans, potentially impacting its position in the medical device market.

