Lennar Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results

Lennar Corporation ( (LEN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lennar Corporation presented to its investors.

Lennar Corporation is a leading homebuilder in the United States, known for constructing affordable, move-up, and active adult homes, and providing financial services such as mortgage financing. In its first quarter of 2025, Lennar reported net earnings of $520 million, with a net earnings per diluted share of $1.96. The company delivered 17,834 homes, a 6% increase from the previous year, and achieved total revenues of $7.6 billion. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, Lennar maintained a strong balance sheet with $2.3 billion in cash and no outstanding borrowings. Key highlights include the completion of the Millrose Properties spin-off and the acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes, which expanded Lennar’s market presence. The company continues to focus on its asset-light strategy and efficient production processes. Looking forward, Lennar remains optimistic about its growth, expecting to deliver between 19,500 to 20,500 homes in the second quarter, while maintaining a focus on matching production with sales pace and managing inventory levels.

