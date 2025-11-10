LEM Holding SA Reports Stable Sales and Updates Financial Ambitions Amid Currency Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

LEM Holding SA ( (CH:LEHN) ) has issued an update.

LEM Holding SA reported stable sales at constant exchange rates for the first half of 2025/26, despite a 5.3% decline in reported sales due to currency fluctuations. The company saw growth in its Automotive, Track, and Automation segments, with a notable rebound in gross profit margin and EBIT recovery, supported by its ‘Fit for Growth’ efficiency program. LEM updated its mid-term financial ambitions, targeting sustainable sales growth and improved EBIT margins, while navigating uncertainties related to global tariffs and geopolitical movements.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:LEHN) stock is a Hold with a CHF540.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LEM Holding SA stock, see the CH:LEHN Stock Forecast page.

More about LEM Holding SA

LEM Holding SA operates in the electronics industry, specializing in the development and production of electrical measurement solutions. The company focuses on key segments such as Automation, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Energy Distribution, and Track, leveraging global megatrends like electrification and energy transition.

YTD Price Performance: -42.24%

Average Trading Volume: 2,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF487.7M

