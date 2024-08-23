Legend Strategy Forecasts Profit Turnaround

Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1355) has released an update.

Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co., Ltd. has issued a positive profit alert, anticipating a profit of approximately HK$3.2 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, a significant improvement from the HK$5.3 million loss in the corresponding period last year. The company attributes this positive shift to a variety of factors, including a reversal of allowance for expected credit loss, decreased revenue due to lower hotel industry demand in China, and reductions in expenses and depreciation charges through enhanced operational efficiencies. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, as these preliminary figures are subject to potential adjustments.

