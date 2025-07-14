Legal & General Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Legal & General ( (GB:LGEN) ) just unveiled an update.

Legal & General Group Plc announced the repurchase of 3,372,687 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program initiated in March 2025. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing shareholder value and demonstrating the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LGEN) stock is a Buy with a £3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Legal & General stock, see the GB:LGEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LGEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LGEN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Legal & General is primarily influenced by technical analysis and corporate events. The technical indicators show a stable trend, and the company’s aggressive share buyback strategy is viewed positively, indicating confidence in its financial health. However, financial performance is a significant concern, with declining revenues, high leverage, and liquidity issues. The valuation also indicates potential overvaluation, which could pose risks.

More about Legal & General

Legal & General Group Plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering insurance, investment management, and retirement solutions. The company focuses on providing financial security and investment opportunities to a diverse range of clients, including individuals and institutions, across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 21,721,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.35B

