Legal & General Group Plc has bought back 750,000 of its own shares on July 25, 2024, which will be subsequently cancelled, as part of its share buyback program initiated on June 12, 2024. After the transaction, the company’s total number of shares in issue will stand at 5,953,507,539 with an equal number of voting rights, as they hold no shares in treasury.

