Legal & General Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Legal & General ( (GB:LGEN) ) has provided an announcement.

Legal & General Group Plc has announced its total voting rights as of July 31, 2025, which consists of 5,716,813,891 ordinary shares with voting rights. This announcement complies with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and the total voting rights figure will be used by shareholders to determine their notification requirements under these rules. This update ensures transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations, impacting how shareholders manage their interests in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:LGEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LGEN is a Neutral.

Legal & General’s stock is facing notable financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and negative cash flow, which dampens its overall attractiveness. However, the company’s technical indicators show some positive momentum, and its high dividend yield is appealing to income investors. The extensive share buyback program signals management’s confidence and provides a significant boost to the stock’s potential, offsetting some financial concerns.

More about Legal & General

Legal & General Group Plc operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products including life insurance, general insurance, pensions, and investment management. The company focuses on providing financial security and asset management services to a diverse market, including individual and institutional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 19,483,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.5B

