Legacy Minerals Identifies New Drilling Target at Glenlogan Project

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An update from Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ) is now available.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has identified a new potential porphyry-style drill target at its Glenlogan copper-gold project through a combined tensor induced polarisation and magnetotelluric survey. This discovery, located on the northeast flank of a significant magnetic anomaly, suggests the presence of mineralisation associated with intrusive bodies, which could enhance the company’s exploration prospects. The company plans to conduct a detailed dipole-dipole induced polarisation survey to further define the drill target, indicating a strategic move to capitalize on promising geophysical findings.

More about Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 28.57%

Average Trading Volume: 102,117

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$22.42M

See more data about LGM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.