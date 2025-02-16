Legacy Minerals Identifies New Drilling Target at Glenlogan Project

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
An update from Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ) is now available.
Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has identified a new potential porphyry-style drill target at its Glenlogan copper-gold project through a combined tensor induced polarisation and magnetotelluric survey. This discovery, located on the northeast flank of a significant magnetic anomaly, suggests the presence of mineralisation associated with intrusive bodies, which could enhance the company’s exploration prospects. The company plans to conduct a detailed dipole-dipole induced polarisation survey to further define the drill target, indicating a strategic move to capitalize on promising geophysical findings.
More about Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: 28.57%
Average Trading Volume: 102,117
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$22.42M
