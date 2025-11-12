Legacy Housing Corp Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Legacy Housing Corp ( (LEGH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Legacy Housing Corp presented to its investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation, a Texas-based company, is a prominent player in the manufactured housing industry, specializing in the production, sale, and financing of mobile homes across the United States. The company operates manufacturing plants in Texas and Georgia and serves a wide network of dealers and mobile home parks.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Legacy Housing Corporation reported a net income of $8.6 million, down from $15.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s total net revenue also saw a decline, reaching $40.5 million compared to $44.3 million in the previous year.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate a decrease in product sales, which totaled $28.8 million, down from $30.2 million in the same quarter last year. However, the company saw an increase in interest income from consumer, MHP, and dealer loans, which contributed $10.9 million to the total revenue. Operating expenses rose to $30.8 million from $28.9 million, impacting the overall profitability.

Despite the decline in net income and revenue, Legacy Housing Corporation continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with total assets amounting to $557.9 million, up from $534.2 million at the end of 2024. The company also reported an increase in cash reserves, ending the quarter with $13.6 million in cash, a significant rise from $1.1 million at the start of the year.

Looking ahead, Legacy Housing Corporation remains focused on strategic growth initiatives, including expanding its financing operations and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities. The management is optimistic about future opportunities in the housing market, aiming to leverage its strong financial position to drive long-term growth.

