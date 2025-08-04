Leeport (Holdings) Limited Announces Special Dividend Amid Major Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Leeport (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0387) ) has shared an announcement.

Leeport (Holdings) Limited has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.1 per share, contingent upon the completion of a major transaction involving the redemption of shares. This announcement, dated August 1, 2025, indicates a strategic financial maneuver aimed at enhancing shareholder value, though specific dates for shareholder approval and payment have yet to be disclosed.

More about Leeport (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 63,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$151.9M

