Leeport (Holdings) Limited Announces Special Dividend Amid Major Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Leeport (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0387) ) has shared an announcement.
Leeport (Holdings) Limited has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.1 per share, contingent upon the completion of a major transaction involving the redemption of shares. This announcement, dated August 1, 2025, indicates a strategic financial maneuver aimed at enhancing shareholder value, though specific dates for shareholder approval and payment have yet to be disclosed.
More about Leeport (Holdings) Limited
Average Trading Volume: 63,529
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$151.9M
For a thorough assessment of 0387 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.