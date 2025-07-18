Lee & Man Paper Renews Key Tenancy and License Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing ( (HK:2314) ) is now available.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing announced the renewal of a tenancy and license agreement through its subsidiary, Vantage Dragon, with Elite Properties for office premises and car parking space in Hong Kong. The agreements, considered connected transactions due to the involvement of executive directors, will result in the recognition of right-of-use assets in the company’s financial statements, subject to specific reporting requirements under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2314) stock is a Sell with a HK$1.80 price target.

More about Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing is a company involved in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on paper products. It operates with a market focus on providing high-quality paper solutions and has a significant presence in the paper manufacturing sector.

Average Trading Volume: 4,373,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.22B



