Leatt Corp Shines in Latest Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leatt Corp Shines in Latest Earnings Call

Leatt Corp Shines in Latest Earnings Call

Leatt Corp ((LEAT)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Leatt Corp’s recent earnings call conveyed a robust financial performance, marked by impressive revenue and net income growth. The company successfully expanded its market presence and saw a significant uptick in consumer direct sales. However, there were concerns about marketing investments, inflation, and the seasonal impacts on international sales.

Strong Revenue Growth

Revenues for the third quarter reached $14.34 million, representing an 18% increase over the previous year’s third quarter. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, showcasing Leatt’s consistent upward trajectory in financial performance.

Significant Increase in Net Income

Leatt Corp reported a net income of $539,000, which is a remarkable 366% increase compared to the previous year. This substantial rise in net income underscores the company’s effective cost management and revenue-generating strategies.

International Distributor Sales Growth

International distributor sales saw a 17% increase, driven by improved market conditions and heightened demand for Leatt’s products. This growth reflects the company’s successful penetration into international markets.

Successful Expansion into ADV Market

Leatt’s expansion into the ADV market has been notably successful, contributing to growth across all product categories. This strategic move has bolstered the company’s market position and diversified its revenue streams.

Increase in Consumer Direct Sales

Consumer direct sales surged by 61% for the third quarter and 37% over the first nine months of 2025. This significant increase highlights the effectiveness of Leatt’s direct-to-consumer strategies.

Growth in Product Categories

The company experienced substantial growth across various product categories, with body armor sales growing by 30%, helmets by 60%, other products by 49%, and neck braces by 18% year-to-date. This diverse growth indicates strong consumer demand and successful product innovation.

Advertising and Marketing Decrease

Advertising and marketing expenses decreased due to timing and cost efficiencies. While this reduction raises questions about future investment levels, it also suggests improved operational efficiency.

Impact of Inflation and Tariffs

Pricing adjustments of 8-10% were made in response to inflation and tariffs, with potential further inflation posing a risk to profit margins. This highlights the external economic pressures facing the company.

Seasonality and Timing Impact on International Sales

A modest sequential decline in international distributor revenues was observed, attributed to timing impacts and seasonality. This indicates the challenges of managing sales cycles across different markets.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Leatt Corporation remains optimistic about future growth, supported by strategic investments in digital marketing and product development. The company also continues its stock buyback program, which reflects confidence in its long-term value. Despite challenges like tariff uncertainties and inflation, Leatt’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position it well for continued success.

In summary, Leatt Corp’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with impressive growth in revenue and net income. The company’s strategic market expansions and consumer sales strategies have paid off, although challenges such as inflation and seasonal sales impacts remain. Overall, Leatt’s outlook remains positive, with continued investments in growth and innovation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement