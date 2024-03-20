Learn CW Investment Prepares for Innventure Merger

Learn CW Investment Corporation Class A (LCW) has provided an update.

Learn CW Investment Corporation and Innventure LLC are gearing up for their anticipated business combination by preparing investor presentations, emphasizing the transaction’s potential to deliver considerable growth and financial benefits. Shareholders and investors are encouraged to review the detailed proxy statements and prospectus for insight into the merger’s expected impact. The companies stress that these documents, soon to be available, are critical for informed decision-making regarding the future of the combined entity. The materials will not only showcase the strategic advantages but also outline the risks and forward-looking statements associated with the business combination, ensuring transparency and aiding in the evaluation of this significant financial move.

