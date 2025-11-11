Leadership Transition at Mycronic as SVP of People & Culture Departs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mycronic AB ( (SE:MYCR) ) has issued an update.

Mycronic has announced that Johanna Jarl, the Senior Vice President of People & Culture, will be leaving the company by April 2026 to pursue other opportunities. The company will immediately begin the search for her successor. Under Jarl’s leadership, the HR department has become more strategic and structured, emphasizing leadership, culture, inclusion, and organizational development, which has been acknowledged by the company’s President and CEO, Anders Lindqvist.

More about Mycronic AB

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company specializing in the development, manufacture, and marketing of precision production equipment for the electronics industry. The company is headquartered in Täby, Sweden, and operates globally with subsidiaries in countries including China, France, Germany, Japan, and the United States. Mycronic is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

